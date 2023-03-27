'It wasn’t good enough!' - Brad Guzan frustrated by Atlanta United's effort level in shock 6-1 defeat to Columbus

Atlanta United lost 6-1 to the Columbus Crew on Saturday night, leaving goalkeeper Brad Guzan frustrated.

Columbus won 6-1

Atlanta's first loss of season

Guzan says defeat inexcusable

WHAT HAPPENED? Atlanta United had been roaring in MLS with their star Argentine Thiago Almada taking the lead for the Five Stripes. Over the weekend, however, Columbus Crew gave them a shock with a blowout result.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It wasn’t good enough tonight by any means," Guzan told reporters. "It’s a long season ahead. Just as high as we were last week, you can’t get too high, you can’t get too low. We have to take this one on the chin and learn from it and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Guzan added: "In this league, you can’t just show up to a game and think you are going to win. You need to apply yourself. We didn’t do that tonight."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Atlanta will be hoping that this game was just a blip to their ecstatic run so far, a blip that was exaggerated by The Five Stripes missing their key players like Thiago Almada, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Derrik Etienne Junior, Miles Robinson and Luis Abram.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Atlanta United host the New York Red Bulls next, and with their star players back from international duty, they may be in better position to meet expectations.