Not for sale! Chelsea turn down £30 million bid from Brighton for Levi Colwill

Having spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Brighton, Levi Colwill remains part of Chelsea's plans for the future.

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have rejected Brighton's £30 million for Levi Colwill, according to a report from The Guardian. Colwill spent the 2022-23 season with the Seagulls, on loan from Chelsea, and he impressed with his performances, making 22 appearances in all competitions (starting in 17 of those).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blues consider Colwill to be a key player for their future, and incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino is likely to give the 20-year-old centre-back a chance to compete with the likes of Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Trevor Chalobah. The latter two, however, are expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Although Colwill's contract with Chelsea expires in 2026, the club is eager to tie the youngster down to a new, long-term deal. However, an exodus of players is expected before the start of the 2023-24 players, with the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi either already in talks with other clubs or on the transfer list at the club.

On the contrary, Chelsea could be forced to sell one of their most exciting youngsters in Colwill if they are unable to meet their target of offloading fringe players.

WHAT NEXT? With the Premier League season over, Colwill will return to Chelsea for the pre-season ahead of the 2023-24 season, when the situation surrounding the centre-back's future will be clearer.