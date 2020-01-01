Norwich City sign Luxembourg international Danel Sinani

The forward has put pen to paper on a pre-contract agreement with the Canaries and will join up with his new team-mates ahead of the 2020-21 season

Norwich have announced the signing of Luxembourg international Danel Sinani, who will arrive at Carrow Road on a free transfer ahead of next season.

The Canaries have tied the 23-year-old striker down to a three-year contract, which will see him remain at the club through to 2023.

Sinani will join up with Daniel Farke's squad following the conclusion of the current campaign, after running down his final contract with F91 Dudelange.

His official unveiling looks likely to be delayed for some time yet, however, with the season still on hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Norwich are bottom of the Premier League at the moment and eight points adrift of safety, with only eight fixtures left to play. Sinani will not know if he will be joining a top-flight or a Championship club until it is safe for Norwich to complete their schedule, but he is already looking forward to undertaking a new challenge in .

“Norwich is a very big club with many good players. I will try to do my best and try to continue to hopefully score goals and to help the team to get in a high position," the forward told Norwich's official website after confirmation of his transfer.

“I’ve heard a lot of good things about and I’m really excited to join you guys in the summer. For me, the most important thing in our situation is that you’re keeping well and keeping safe.”

Sinani could become the first Luxembourg player to feature in the Premier League if Norwich can pull off the great escape, and has already proven himself capable on the biggest stage after impressing in the with F91 Dudelange.

He hit four goals in group stage outings against APOEL Nicosia and earlier in the season, and also scored 14 in his last 16 Luxembourg National Division appearances.

Norwich boss Farke expressed his delight after securing Sinani's signature: “We’re all happy that we’re able to sign Danel. He’s a young player full of potential.

“He’s pretty interesting because he can play more or less all offensive positions. He also has great ability in terms of end product, scoring many goals and delivering many assists.

“Luxembourg is a completely different level so we will need to give him some time, but he has proven he can deliver in the Europa League. It’s a sign of our way that we give interesting talents the chance to impress.”