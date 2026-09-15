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UEFA Nations League B
team-logoNorthern Ireland
Windsor Park
team-logoHungary
Book Northern Ireland vs Hungary Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to get Northern Ireland vs Hungary tickets: UEFA Nations League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Tickets
UEFA Nations League B
Northern Ireland
Hungary

Northern Ireland host Hungary in an UEFA Nations League B encounter. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Northern Ireland host Hungary at Windsor Park in Belfast on Monday, September 28, opening their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaign in League B, Group 2 alongside Ukraine and Georgia. The two sides meet again in the return fixture at the Puskas Arena in Budapest in November.

Northern Ireland will be looking to make home advantage count at their famously tight, atmospheric national stadium, while Hungary arrive off the back of a promising recent run under Marco Rossi. With Ukraine and Georgia also in the mix, this early meeting could prove important come the end of the group phase.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your Northern Ireland vs Hungary tickets right now, including prices, availability and the best places to buy.

Northern Ireland vs Hungary ticketsBuy now

When is the Northern Ireland vs Hungary match Kick-off?

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UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 2
Windsor Park

Where to buy Northern Ireland vs Hungary tickets?

Tickets for the Belfast leg are first made available through the Irish Football Association's (IFA) official ticketing channels, with priority typically given to season ticket holders and members before any remaining allocation goes to general sale. Official Hungarian Football Federation (MLSZ) channels are the equivalent first stop for the Budapest return leg.

A few things worth knowing about buying tickets for this pairing:

  • Official general sale – opens after member priority windows close, typically closer to each matchday
  • Limited capacity – Windsor Park holds just over 18,000, making it one of the smaller venues in League B and a fixture that can sell out quickly
  • Secondary marketTicombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out

Given Windsor Park's limited capacity, early booking is strongly recommended for the Belfast leg in particular.

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How much are Northern Ireland vs Hungary tickets?

Official pricing for the Belfast leg through the IFA starts from around €80, with the full range from standard to premium seating available at face value while allocation lasts. Official MLSZ pricing for the Budapest leg starts from around €65.

Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out, with secondary market listings for the Belfast leg currently starting significantly higher given the stadium's limited capacity and strong early demand.

As with any fixture at a smaller capacity venue, prices can shift quickly as matchday approaches, so locking in your seat sooner rather than later is generally the safer option if you are working to a specific budget.

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Northern Ireland vs Hungary UEFA Nations League B: Everything you need to know

Northern Ireland vs Hungary Form

NIR

NIR - Form

LUX
W1-0
ITA
L2-0
WAL
D1-1
GUI
W1-0
FRA
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
HUN

HUN - Form

IRL
L2-3
SVN
W1-0
GRE
D0-0
FIN
W2-1
KAZ
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Northern Ireland vs Hungary: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Northern IrelandDrawHungary
1
1
3
Friendlies
Northern Ireland badge
Northern Ireland
NIR
0
Hungary badge
Hungary
HUN
1
FT
European Championship Qualification
Northern Ireland badge
Northern Ireland
NIR
1
Hungary badge
Hungary
HUN
1
FT
European Championship Qualification
Hungary badge
Hungary
HUN
1
Northern Ireland badge
Northern Ireland
NIR
2
FT
Friendlies
Northern Ireland badge
Northern Ireland
NIR
0
Hungary badge
Hungary
HUN
2
FT
Friendlies
Northern Ireland badge
Northern Ireland
NIR
0
Hungary badge
Hungary
HUN
1
FT
3Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5


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