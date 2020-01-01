ISL: NorthEast United sign Ponif Vaz from Churchill Brothers
Churchill Brothers defender Ponif Vaz has put pen to paper on a three-year deal to join NorthEast United for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL), Goal can confirm.
The 27-year-old is a Sesa Football Academy product who started his youth career with the Salcete FC U-14 and U-16 sides. He also won the Gold Medal at the 2014 Lusophony Games with the Goa-India team.
Vaz was part of Sporting Clube de Goa's last squad that featured in the I-League but failed to clock gametime before the club pulled out of the competition in 2016. Injuries and lack of playing time saw him ply his trade in the I-League second division with Fateh Hyderabad for three years before securing first-team action in the I-League with Churchill Brothers last season.
The Goan made 13 appearances with the Red Machines in last season and had two assists and a goal to his name.