Noni Madueke to Chelsea transfer agreed! Blues set to snap up PSV winger in £30.5m deal as January spending spree continues

Chelsea have reportedly agreed to sign Noni Madueke from PSV as the Blues' January spending shows no signs of slowing down.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Chelsea are set to pay up to £30.5 million ($38m) for the 20-year-old England youth international, according to widespread reports.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSV have already sold one top attacking talent this month, losing Cody Gakpo to Liverpool after his sensational start to the 2022-23 season and equally impressive showing at the World Cup. Madueke now looks set to head to the Premier League also, with Chelsea allowed to discuss personal terms and arrange a medical with a transfer fee verbally agreed, according to the Evening Standard.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Madueke, who mostly plays on the wing but occasionally lines up through the middle, was born in Barnet and spent time in the youth ranks at Crystal Palace and Tottenham before moving to the Netherlands, where he came up through the academy at PSV. Head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy conceded that the club wouldn't be able to turn down an offer from Chelsea if it was strong enough, which now appears to have played out.

Chelsea have pulled no punches in the winter transfer market thus far as they desperately try and reshape their squad amid a difficult time on the pitch for Graham Potter's side. Madueke follows the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos and loan signing Joao Felix to Stamford Bridge.

WHAT NEXT FOR MADUEKE AND CHELSEA? With a fee agreed, it should only be a matter of time before the youngster arrives in England for his debut, though Saturday's meeting with Liverpool is likely to come too early for that.