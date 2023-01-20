'No turning back' - PSV boss Van Nistelrooy addresses Madueke's imminent departure to Chelsea

PSV Eindhoven coach Ruud van Nistelrooy was resigned to letting starlet Noni Madueke go, with the winger set to complete a move to Chelsea.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues' interest in the 20-year-old English talent dates back to early September, before a formal bid of £30.5m ($37.7m) was accepted by the Dutch side on Thursday. With Madueke's arrival in west London imminent, the PSV boss admitted his conflicting emotions, attributing the sale to the club's difficult financial situation after they failed to qualify for the Champions League through this season's play-offs.

WHAT THEY SAID: "[It's] a mix of emotions," Van Nistelrooy said on the impending transfer. "We lose a good player because of his departure. There was no turning back and there was a solid financial compensation. I can empathise with the interest of the club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Madueke will become Chelsea's sixth signing in what has been an extremely busy January transfer window, with new owner Todd Boehly overseeing an overhaul of the club's frontline. Despite the inevitable negative effects on the club's academy from such a strategy, the Blues aren't content with stopping just there, with a £55m ($67.9m) bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo rejected, also on Thursday.

WHAT NEXT FOR MADUEKE? With the 20-year-old's signing now a formality, all that remains is for the move to be made official by the club before he makes his Chelsea debut, which could come as early as February 3 against Fulham.