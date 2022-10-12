'No one can miss pre-season' - Ronaldo fitness questioned by Ten Hag as he reveals why he wasn't playing for Man Utd

Ewan Gennery|
Ronaldo-Ten Hag 2022-23Getty/GOAL
Cristiano RonaldoManchester UnitedPremier LeagueE. ten Hag

Erik Ten Hag has suggested Ronaldo's lack of minutes this season is due to him missing pre-season but is sure he will now contribute more to the team.

  • Ronaldo in 'better shape' says Ten Hag
  • Criticised his lack of pre-season
  • Wants to get best out of Portuguese star

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo has only started four games so far this season, three of those in the Europa League, and has only managed two goals in all competitions. His manager Ten Hag has suggested his lack of pre-season is the reason behind his limited minutes up to now.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking ahead of their Europa League clash against Onomia, Ten Hag said: "He is getting in better shape now and I am happy with that, so he can contribute more to the squad and I'm sure he will do, it's proven once again no one can miss pre-season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite his rather damming shot at Ronaldo, Ten Hag insisted he wants to help Ronaldo continue to play at a high level. "I want to support him as good as possible, so we have a certain demand on players, what we expect from him in certain positions on the pitch and what I do, as with other players, is I want to get the best out of them," he said.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Ten Hag Ronaldo 2022-23GettyRashford-Ronaldo Man Utd 2022-23Getty ImagesMan Utd celebrating 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Having been limited to starts in the Europa league, Ronaldo put in a good performance off the bench against Everton after Anthony Martial was forced off early. He may have a chance to cement a starting place in the Premier League line-up with another positive performance against Onomia on Thursday night.

Who will win the English Premier League this season?

20229 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the English Premier League this season?

  • 5%Liverpool
  • 14%Manchester United
  • 54%Manchester City
  • 27%Other team
20229 Votes
Pick your team and try to win the Premier League only on FIFA 23!
BUY FIFA 23 NOW

Editors' Picks