No mercy from Michael Olise! Bayern Munich star gives hilariously brutal response to question over 'feeling bad' for Auckland City after crushing 10-0 Club World Cup rout of part-timers

Michael Olise delivered a brutal response when asked if he "felt bad" after helping Bayern Munich to a crushing 10-0 victory over Auckland City.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The France international was named player of the match in that contest as Bundesliga champions Bayern got their Club World Cup campaign off to the best possible start. Olise netted twice in the first half as Vincent Kompany’s side opened up a 6-0 lead by the interval.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The German giants showed no mercy for their opponents from New Zealand, who are a part-time outfit, and reached double figures by the final whistle as Jamal Musiala stepped off the bench to net a second-half hat-trick.

Article continues below

Getty

DID YOU KNOW

Bayern could have been forgiven for taking their foot off the gas, allowing them to ease over the line and conserve energy, but they made sure to put down an early marker in a bid to secure a global title on American soil.

WHAT OLISE SAID

Olise summed up their collective attitude when being asked by DAZN at the final whistle: "Did you feel a little bit bad for Auckland because you were obviously so much stronger than your opponents?" The 23-year-old playmaker responded by saying with a smile: "Nope. No."

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN MUNICH?

Bayern did not need prolific No.9 Harry Kane to get among the goals against Auckland, as he drew a rare blank, but the England captain will be hoping to open his Club World Cup account during a second group stage outing against Argentine giants Boca Juniors on Friday.