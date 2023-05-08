No deal! Lionel Messi has not agreed £400m Al-Hilal move & PSG superstar will only make future call once season is over

- Contract running down in France
- Mulling over his options
- Linked to teams in Middle East & MLS
WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine superstar is running down his contract at Parc des Princes and will hit free agency when the 2022-23 campaign comes to a close. Various landing spots have been mooted for the all-time great at that stage, from America to the Middle East via Barcelona.
🏆 TOP STORY: Messi returns to PSG training as ban lifted
📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Man Utd must offload De Gea
🚨 MUST READ: City can't afford to ignore Rodrygo
THE BIGGER PICTURE: It has been suggested that a £400 million ($507m) approach from Saudi Arabia has already been accepted, with Messi preparing to join eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo in Riyadh – with the Portuguese icon currently on the books at Al-Nassr. Mundo Deportivo are, however, reporting that such talk is well wide of the mark.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Messi is said to be fully focused on the end of a Ligue 1 title quest at PSG, having returned to training there on the back of a short ban. The season in France is not due to finish until June 4, and no definitive call has been made on his next move. Barcelona, who have been linked with a bid to bring the 35-year-old back onto their books, are also said to have been offered no indication that the South American has already decided where he will be playing next term.
IN TWO PHOTOS:Getty
Getty
WHAT NEXT? There have been reports that Messi wants to spend at least one more season in Europe, offering him another shot at Champions League glory, before packing bags for the Middle East or MLS.