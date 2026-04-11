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Mohamed Mansi

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Nine red cards marred the Catalan derby

Barcelona vs Espanyol
Barcelona
Espanyol
LaLiga
Spain

Barcelona secured a 4-1 victory over neighbours Espanyol in the Catalan derby on La Liga matchday 31.

Hernández Hernández officiated the contest and was later awarded a 5/10 rating by the specialist website ‘Archivo Var’.

The report noted that Hernández “opted for a very strict refereeing style, penalising every foul.”

Archivo VAR added that while he did not make any serious mistakes, his presence was more intrusive than the match required.

He brandished nine yellow cards—several of them unnecessary, especially in the first half, where two or three could have been avoided.

Champions League
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
LaLiga
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP

Apart from a borderline offside call that led to a disallowed goal, the match remained free of major controversies that would have affected Hernández’s assessment.

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Photo... Disallowed goal leaves Barcelona stunned

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