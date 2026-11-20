Share Follow GOAL on Google

Borussia Dortmund boss Niko Kovac found himself addressing an unexpected rival ahead of Saturday's trip to Borussia Monchengladbach: Grand Theft Auto VI. After learning that striker Fabio Silva had already downloaded the hit video game, the veteran coach shared a hilarious warning for his sleep-deprived players.

Advertisement

Kovac addresses unexpected gaming distraction

Borussia Dortmund head coach Niko Kovac had an unusual concern to address ahead of his side's return to Bundesliga action: the release of Grand Theft Auto VI. Asked at Thursday's press conference whether the eagerly anticipated video game had dominated dressing room chatter, the Croatian tactician offered a humorous response.

While Dortmund prepare for Saturday's trip to Borussia Monchengladbach, Kovac admitted several members of his squad were likely engrossed in the new release. He joked that he hoped his players were not staying up late into the night exploring the open-world title.

PlayStation confusion and a warning to players

Kovac quickly revealed his own lack of gaming knowledge when asked if he owned a PlayStation 5, before warning his squad not to let late-night sessions ruin their body clocks. When a reporter noted that forward Fabio Silva had already downloaded the game, Kovac accepted the reality inside his dressing room.

"I don't have one," Kovac said regarding the console. "I reached the age at which I'm out. I believe I heard or read some time ago that this game was coming out. I hope my lads haven't been playing deep into the night. How does one do something like that these days? Per app or does one need hardware?"

Advertisement Advertisement

He added: "Okay, then I'll act on the assumption that they are playing it. I hope they don't play it so excessively that they can't tell day from night anymore. That could be problematic."

Related Topics

Next matches BMG Bundesliga 09:30 BVB

Dressing room birthdays take priority

Despite acknowledging the buzz surrounding Rockstar Games' eighth main Grand Theft Auto instalment, Kovac insisted his squad had far better reasons to celebrate on Thursday. He shifted the focus back to team spirit by highlighting two birthdays inside the Dortmund camp.

"But today is a wonderful day not just because of the fact that this game is being released, but because we also have two in-house birthdays with Costa [Konstantinos Karetsas] and Joey [Veerman]," Kovac continued. "That's much more important than this game. But I have heard that a few are intensively involved."

Advertisement

Returning focus to Bundesliga title push

Once the laughter subsided, Kovac refocused attention on Dortmund's demanding schedule leading up to the winter break. Unbeaten in nine league matches and sitting level on points with leaders Bayern Munich, BVB face eight fixtures in 29 days.

Dortmund will need every player sharp and well-rested when they kick off against bottom-placed Gladbach on Saturday afternoon. Kovac knows his side cannot afford any sluggishness if they want to maintain pressure at the top of the table.