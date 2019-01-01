Nike unveil stunning kits for Women's World Cup in Paris

Nike revealed home and away kits for 14 of the 24 teams who will be fighting for glory in the eighth edition of the Women's World Cup this summer

The 2019 Women's World Cup doesn't kick off for a few months yet, but - the host country - has already witnessed a landmark moment in the sport's history.

At a global launch event in Paris on Monday, Nike revealed home and away kits for 14 of the 24 teams who will fight for World Cup glory this summer, including , , France and 2015 winners, USA.

Some of the world's most recognisable female footballers and athletes attended the event in the French capital, including Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles, British sprinter Dina-Asher Smith and two-time Grand Slam tennis champion Li Na.

It's the first time ever that national kits have been designed exclusively for women's football teams, who have in the past worn the same as their male counterparts.

The USA's kits include a nod to all 50 states, France's away shirt carries a hexadot pattern which pays homage to the country's nickname 'l'hexagone', while 's jersey is greatly influenced by the street art of Melbourne and has been met with widespread positivity.

, , Korea and requested wanted their kits to have the same design as the ones recently created for men, but the fit has been amended for women, while Norway's home jersey includes a snowflake pattern made up of the colours of the country's flag.

The unveiling in Paris highlighted the growing momentum and excitement surrounding women's football, and the hype will only intensify at this summer's World Cup, which is due to begin when France take on Korea at the Parc des Prince on June 7.