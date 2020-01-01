Nigeria legend Enyeama gets coaching role in France

The former Super Eagles captain will begin his management career as goalkeeping coach of French lower league outfit Iris

Ex- and goalkeeper has been named as new goalkeeper coach of French National 3 side Iris Club de Croix.

The 37-year-old has been without a club since he left French top-flight outfit Lille in August 2018, and now he has been given the chance to commence his journey in management.

In a statement released on Iris Club’s ">Facebook page, the 2013 winner will train goalkeepers from the team’s reserves to the U16 division.

Enyeama began his professional career at Ibom stars in 1999 before teaming up with where he helped the Aba based outfit win three Nigeria Professional League titles, two Caf Champions Leagues and one Caf Super Cup diadem.

In 2015, he moved to Bnei Yehuda and in his debut season, he helped the Lions to reach the final of the Israeli State Cup as well as a fourth-place finish in the Israeli top-flight that earned them a place in the 2006 Uefa Cup [now ].

After two seasons at the Bloomfield Stadium, he was signed for Hapoel Tel Aviv. There, he was their chief penalty taker and inspired the club to two Israel State Cup trophies and one Israeli Premier League title.

His impressive performances in Israel caught the attention of Lille and subsequently joined the Great Danes for an undisclosed fee on a three-year contract. His maiden appearance came in the French club’s 1-0 defeat to Milan in the 2012 group stage.

In 2013, he went on a 14-game run without conceding a goal before he was beaten for the first time in 1062 minutes against .

On the international scene, he made his debut in 2002 against before going a step further to feature at the 2002 Fifa World Cup.

He drew the curtain on his Super Eagles’ career after representing the country in three World Cups, one Fifa Confederation Cup and five Afcon appearances.

Enyeama boasts 101 appearances and is Nigeria's all-time most capped player, an honour he shares with current Super Eagles assistant coach Joseph Yobo.

Recently, his former international teammate John Utaka was appointed as manager of 's U19 team.