'Neymar was the superstar' - Mbappe dismisses reports of rivalry with PSG team-mate

The forward pair have proved almost irresistible on the pitch, but doubts persist over their supposed poor personal relationship

Kylian Mbappe has dismissed claims of a rift between himself and Neymar, affirming that both stars are happy to share the limelight at .

The pair have struck up a devastating partnership since arriving almost simultaneously at Parc des Princes in the summer of 2017, Neymar joining in a world-record move from while Mbappe swapped rivals for PSG.

Along with Edinson Cavani, they have proved scintillating in the French top-flight, with the trio scoring more than 200 combined goals in the two-and-a-half seasons they have shared the pitch.

But things have not always been so rosy for Mbappe and Neymar, with reports that they do not see eye-to-eye.

Competition to be seen as PSG's top superstar apparently fuels that rivalry, however, Mbappe insists that there is no truth to the stories.

"When I arrived in Paris, this was not even a debate. Neymar was the superstar," the young forward explained to France Football.

"He got injured and missed [his chance to be at his best for] the World Cup and I won the World Cup. And then stories began to come out about our rivalry, about my willingness to take his place.

"In my first training session with PSG I said to him: 'Don't worry, I won't be stepping on your toes here. I'm going to fight for the Ballon d'Or this year because you're not in the race, but I assure you that I don't want to take your place, you can keep it. I'm always here to help you'."

At just 21 Mbappe has achieved what has so far proved beyond the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar himself and triumphed at the World Cup.

In 2020, France will have the chance to add Olympic Games gold to that world title, and their star striker will still be eligible for the tournament due to his status as an Under-23 player.

His chances of playing in Tokyo, however, look slim.

The Games kick off on July 24, less than two weeks after comes to a close; and with another hectic club season on the horizon, Mbappe admits he will have to accept PSG's decision.

"I don't control everything. Of course I want to go to the Olympic Games, but if my club, which is my employer, doesn't want to let me go, I will not try to argue," he added.

"We will talk to Leonardo about this soon."