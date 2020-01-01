Neymar makes surprise appearance on Everton social media to present award to Richarlison

Richarlison was named the Toffees' Player of the Season for 2019-20, with the striker's Brazil team-mate and idol presenting the prize

Neymar made a surprise appearance on 's social media channels on Wednesday as he presented his team-mate Richarlison with an award.

Richarlison was belatedly named 's Player of the Season for the 2019-20 campaign, which was heavily disrupted due to coronavirus.

The 23-year-old – who joined Everton from in 2018-19 – scored 15 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions for the Toffees last term.

More teams

He has made no secret of his admiration for Neymar, who he has played with at international level, and the superstar made a guest appearance to present Richarlison with the award.

"Hey Richarlison, I am so happy for you, congratulations on your season," Neymar said in a video published on Everton's official Twitter feed. "Here it is, your Player of the Season award for Everton. Congratulations on this achievement, I know you're the first Brazilian [to win this award].

"I'm very happy for you. I hope you keep on scoring goals, helping your club, your team-mates and you know that I am always wishing you the best. All the best, congratulations, here's your trophy. It's a great pleasure for me to give it to you."

Richarlison tweeted: "Today is a very special day for me. Receiving the best player of the season award, playing by one of the most traditional clubs in Europe, and from the hands of a guy who is my childhood idol, but who also became a team mate and a friend that the football gave me is kinda surreal.

"Thanks, Everton! Thank you, fans! And thanks for the surprise and the message, Neymar. I haven't words for thank you for all affection."

Buoyed by the signings of James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure, Everton have made an impressive start to 2020-21.

Article continues below

Richarlison is yet to score, but provided two assists and was directly involved in four goals in Everton's 5-2 win over last time out.

Neymar on the other hand has endured a tough start to the new season, which was delayed after his appearance in the final for PSG against .

Having suffered a 1-0 loss in the final, Neymar was then sent off for PSG in a bad-tempered defeat to rivals , in which he alleged he was the victim of racist abuse.