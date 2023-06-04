'I love you' - Neymar reacts to 'brother' Lionel Messi leaving PSG

Neymar has posted a farewell message to Lionel Messi on social media after the Argentine's PSG exit was confirmed.

Messi to leave PSG

Neymar hails his "brother"

Pair played together at Barcelona too

WHAT HAPPENED? Neymar has reacted to the news that Messi is leaving PSG at the end of his contract, amid a mega-money offer from Saudi Arabia that could see him earn £400 million (€464m/$498m) per year. The pair have played together at both Barcelona and PSG, and Neymar has labelled the Argentine his "brother".

WHAT THEY SAID: Neymar's message translates to: "Brother... it didn't turn out as we thought but we tried everything. It was a pleasure to share two more years with you. Good luck in your new stage and be happy. I love you."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG did win the league title this season but they did not celebrate in traditional style due to fears over the health of goalkeeper Sergio Rico, who remains in hospital after a horse-riding accident. They were knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich at the round-of-16 stage.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? He is likely to move to Saudi Arabia although reports suggest there is more interest in him, with the Premier League a potential surprise destination amid interest from both Chelsea and Newcastle.