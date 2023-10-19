'The worst moment' - Neymar posts emotional message as he prepares to undergo surgery after suffering devastating ACL injury

Neymar posted a moving message on his social media as he prepares to undergo surgery after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus.

Neymar sustains ACL injury

Set to undergo surgery

Posts emotional message on social media

WHAT HAPPENED? The forward had to be stretchered off in first-half stoppage time during Brazil's 2-0 World Cup qualifier defeat against Uruguay after he picked up a serious knee injury. He was spotted with crutches and a heavy leg brace after the game and, following medical scans, it has been confirmed that the Al-Hilal player must undergo surgery.

Neymar is distraught after suffering yet another injury setback and labelled it "the worst" on an Instagram post but vowed to come back stronger.

"It's a very sad moment, the worst. I know I'm strong but this time I'll need my (family and friends) even more. It's not easy going through injury and surgery, imagine going through all that again after 4 months of recovery. I have faith, even too much...But the strength I put in the hands of God so that he can renew mine. Thanks for the messages of support and love.🙏❤️," he wrote.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar is once again set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines and it is certainly a huge blow for his new club Al-Hilal and the Brazil national team. This has been a difficult year for the player as earlier in February, he had to go under the knife after picking up an ankle injury during a Ligue 1 fixture against Lille, while he was with Paris Saint-Germain, which ruled him out for the rest of the season.

WHAT NEXT? Neymar may now miss the rest of the Saudi Pro League season and is also a doubt for the Copa America next summer.