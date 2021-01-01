'Neymar's best years are behind him' - New deal for Brazilian meaningless unless PSG secure Mbappe contract, says Ginola

The former Parc des Princes favourite has suggested that the world's most expensive player is now past his prime

Neymar's "best years are behind him" according to David Ginola, who says the Brazilian's new deal will be meaningless unless Paris Saint-Germain can also tie Kylian Mbappe down to fresh terms.

Neymar put an end to speculation over his future at Parc des Princes by signing a new four-season contract last week, which includes the option of an extra year.

Ginola was pleased to see the 29-year-old commit to a long-term stay but thinks it's far more important for PSG to sort out an extension for Mbappe, who he believes still has a lot more potential to unlock.

What's been said?

"The important thing to win trophies is stability in a group. To gain Neymar's loyalty even more, I think that's a very good thing,' the former PSG playmaker told France Info. "Winning matches with one player today like back then, you could do with [Michel] Platini and [Diego] Maradona, I think those days are over.

"We cannot sign Neymar again without securing the signature of Kylian Mbappe. Neymar is 29 years old, his best years are behind him.

"Mbappe is more about youth, talent in its raw state, he is a boy who has enormous potential, but we are only at 60% of his capacities. Except that today, all these players will have to realise that they can not win anything if they do not put themselves at the service of a group."

Neymar and Mbappe compared in 2020-21

Neymar's form has been up and down this season as he has continued to struggle for fitness, with the Brazil international having missed 19 games due to injuries.

The attacker has managed to contribute 16 goals and 10 assists to PSG's cause in 29 outings across all competitions, but Mbappe has made a far greater impact in the final third.

The World Cup winner is enjoying his most prolific season in Paris yet, with 37 goals in 43 games including 25 in Ligue 1 and eight in the Champions League.

Mbappe's future up in the air

Mbappe is fast approaching the final year of his contract at PSG, and it has been reported that he is stalling on signing a renewal amid interest from Real Madrid.

Liverpool have also been linked with the France international, but Mauricio Pochettino has said that the French champions are working hard behind the scenes to make sure Mbappe stays put.

"He has one more year of contract," the PSG boss said last month. "I said it before but the club and I are doing our best to ensure that he stays for many years. The club is working on it and Kylian Mbappe is happy with us."

