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Santos captain Neymar saw the funny side of a pre-match travel scare on Wednesday after the squad's team bus broke down on the way to their Serie A fixture against Coritiba. Forced to abandon the faulty vehicle mid-journey alongside his team-mates, the veteran Brazilian forward jokingly claimed on social media that his side had been sabotaged.

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Forward laughs off travel disruption

Neymar shrugged off the unexpected roadside delay as the Santos players waited around 10 minutes in a street to board a replacement vehicle. According to Globo, the sudden stop created brief tension over security protocols surrounding the 34-year-old, although military police were already escorting the group. Despite the unusual build-up, the visitors reached the ground on time for their 19:30 Brasilia Standard Time kick-off.

Club addresses sudden mechanical setback

Having returned to his boyhood club in January 2025 after making just seven appearances during an injury-hit 18-month spell with Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward filmed his colleagues stepping off the stranded coach in good spirits.

Referencing Santos' nickname 'Peixe' while laughing off the disruption, Neymar captioned his video: "They sabotaged the big fish. The entertainment team doesn't stop."

While the Brazilian report noted that he "always travels with his armed personal security guard", a widely reported club statement clarified the incident: "Santos FC announces that the bus hired to transport the team from the hotel to the Couto Pereira Stadium experienced mechanical problems mid-journey. The Club acted quickly and a new vehicle was made available within minutes, minimizing the delay in arrival at the stadium."

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Brazilian icon rebuilds domestic rhythm

The midweek fixture saw Neymar return straight to the starting line-up after serving a two-match suspension. Still the world's most expensive player following his reported £200 million move from Barcelona to PSG in 2017, he has battled fitness issues yet registered 10 goals and eight assists in 28 appearances this season.

Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 80 goals - ahead of Pele, Ronaldo and Romario - also made two substitute appearances under Carlo Ancelotti at the summer's World Cup after overcoming the ACL and meniscus injury suffered against Uruguay in November 2023. Back at the academy that launched his career before joining Barca in 2013, he lines up alongside Philippe Coutinho, Arthur Melo and Everton.

Santos chase strong season finish

With the travel drama behind him, Neymar aims to build consistent momentum over the closing stretch of the campaign after completing his ban. Staying injury-free remains crucial for the skipper as Santos rely on their experienced core to finish Serie A strongly. Maintaining steady form in Brazil will also shape his club future and any further international ambitions.