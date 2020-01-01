'What happened in the summer is in the past' - Neymar happy with relationship with PSG fans

The Brazilian pledged to give his "all" to the club's cause after starring in a thrilling draw with Monaco at Parc des Princes

Neymar says that there is still "immense affection" and "great respect" between him and supporters, despite his attempts to force through a return to last summer.

The international joined PSG for a world-record £200 million ($260m) fee back in 2017, bringing to an end a hugely successful four-year spell at Camp Nou.

Unfortunately, Neymar's time in has been blighted by fitness and disciplinary issues, leading to plenty of speculation over his future at the club.

The 27-year-old made no secret of his desire to go back to Barca last year, but the Blaugrana were unable to negotiate a final deal with the French champions.

Neymar was gradually reintroduced to the first-team fold at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, but he was booed by his own fans upon his initial return in a fixture against on September 14.

He has only recently managed to rediscover his best form after recovering from a hamstring injury which stalled his progress once again.

The former Barca talisman has hit 10 goals in 11 appearances this term, with his latest double coming in a 3-3 draw at home to on Sunday.

Speaking after the match, Neymar insisted that he is happy with his relationship with PSG supporters and promised to continue giving "100%" on the pitch.

"My arrival here was one of the best feelings of my football life," he began. "The way the supporters received me was great. And, for me, the relationship takes its course.

"Everyone knows what happened last summer. It's in the past. Today, I am a PSG player, I continue here, I give my all.

"PSG can have a great season. They are good supporters, I have nothing against them, on the contrary.

"There is immense affection, great respect. I hope they will support us and help us again. I want them to continue to do what they do in the stands and, on the field, I will give 100%."

Thomas Tuchel opted to start Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe in a front four against Monaco, which left his side exposed defensively on a number of occasions.

Neymar jumped to the defence of the PSG manager's 4-4-2 system, and went on to suggest that Islam Slimani was offside when he scored a 70th-minute equaliser for the visitors.

The goal was initially ruled out, before a VAR review judged that Marquinhos played the Monaco striker onside.

"It's in the video, it's everyone's interpretation," Neymar said. "I don't think it was intentional [from Marquinhos], but I don't want to create controversy and even less want to be suspended again (laughs)."