Neymar desperate for Barcelona return! Brazilian pushing hard for PSG exit - but he'll need to accept massive pay cut

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a move away from PSG this summer after enduring a disappointing season, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Al-Hilal all said to be interested at one time or another. SPORT has now reported that Neymar is eager to return to Barcelona, but the deal would be a complicated one.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Xavi has previously indicated that signing the forward is not in his plans this summer. The club's perilous financial situation also means that the transfer may not be completed, with a loan switch more likely at this stage. Neymar will also need to accept a sizeable salary deduction to head back to Catalunya.
AND WHAT'S MORE: During his first spell at the club, Neymar managed 105 goals in just 168 appearances. He also helped Barca win a spate of major honours, including a famous treble during the 2014-15 season.
WHAT NEXT? As ever, the speculation around Neymar's future is unlikely to subside any time soon.