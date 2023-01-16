Neymar contract: How much does PSG star earn & when does the deal expire?

The Brazil star has vowed to stay in Paris until 2027, but when does Neymar's contract expire with the French champions?

Brazil superstar Neymar made headlines when he joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona for a world-record fee of €222m (£198m) in 2017. The former Santos player was part of the elite 'MSN' trio in Spain where he shattered records alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Neymar joined PSG to lead them to European glory but has failed to repeat his heroics of 2015 with Barcelona, leading to rumours indicating an exit from the Parc des Princes.

With potential uncertainty about his future at the club, will Neymar be on the market soon and how much would prospective buyers have to shell out for his signature? GOAL takes a look...

How much does Neymar earn at PSG?

The Brazil superstar signed a contract extension with his employees in the summer of 2021. According to NBCSports, Neymar earns $36.5 million per season under his new deal.

"It is a great happiness to extend the adventure at Paris Saint-Germain," Neymar told the club's official website. "I am very happy in Paris.

"It is a real pride to be part of this group, to work with these players, this great coach and to be part of the history of this club. These are things that make me believe even more in this great project.

"Here I have grown as a person, as a human being and as a player, too. So I'm very happy to extend and I hope to win many more trophies here."

In Paris, Neymar earns €2.5m per month, €89,000 per day, €3,700 per hour, or €62 per minute.

The French club boasts of multiple big-names in their roster, with the 2016 Olympics winner being paid the second-highest in the team after French star Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar's salary for the 2022-23 season currently accounts to 15.33 percent of the team's total payroll, according to Capology.

When does Neymar's contract at PSG expire?

The former Barcelona player renewed his contract with Les Parisiens in 2021, extending his stay until 2025. According to the Daily Mail, the flamboyant forward penned a deal worth £24m-a-year with the French heavyweights.

In the summer of 2022, the 30-year-old reportedly received major interest from multiple European elites including the likes of Chelsea and Juventus. According to MARCA, Neymar triggered an automatic contract extension present in his clause to extend his tenure until 2027.

Despite the focus shifting to Mbappe in the previous transfer window, the Brazilian vowed to stay in Paris while also accepting a pay cut.

"I don't think this is even a topic any more. I obviously feel very comfortable at home at PSG," Neymar told TNT Sports Brazil [via The Star]. The player identified PSG as his 'home', and is looking to guide the French champions to a trophy that has eluded them, the UEFA Champions League.

If Neymar helps PSG to European glory, he would receive a whopping amount in bonuses as reported by Forbes, which would boost his earnings even further.