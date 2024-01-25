Newport County vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Cup fourth round game

Manchester United will look to book their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup when they travel to Rodney Parade to take on League Two side Newport County on Monday (AEST).
Erik ten Hag's men have already faced exits at the Carabao Cup and Champions League, and will look to evert another big upset while also struggling in the Premier League of late.
The Red Devils defeated Wigan Athletic 2-0 in the FA Cup third round before registering a 2-2 league draw against Tottenham on January 14.
On the other hand, the Exiles overcame Eastleigh in their third round encounter and come into the tie on the back of a 1-0 Wesh derby win over Wrexham in League Two.
Newport County vs Man Utd kick-off time & stadium
|January 29, 2024
|2:30 am AEST
|Rodney Parade
The FA Cup match between Newport County and Manchester United will be played at the Rodney Parade Stadium in Newport, Wales.
It will kick off at 2:30 am AEST on Monday, January 29, in Australia.
How to watch Newport County vs Man Utd online - TV channels & live streams
In Australia, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Newport County team news
Head coach Graham Coughlan will look to field his best XI against the English top flight side.
Josh Seberry is the only injury concern at the club after the defender suffered a broken fibula in October, while Kyle Jameson, Offrande Zanzala and Declan Drysdale are doubts.
On-loan from Liverpool, Adam Lewis is eligible and fit to feature, while Matt Baker also marked his return in the Wrexham win the last time out.
Newport County possible XI: Townsend; McLoughlin, Clarke, Bennett, Delaney, Lewis; Morris, Charsley, Wildig; Evans, Palmer-Houlden
|Goalkeepers:
|Townsend, Maxted, Delaney
|Defenders:
|Baker, Drysdale, Jameson, Clarke, Lewis, Bondswell, Payne, Bright
|Midfielders:
|Morris, Bennett, Charsley, Wildig, Waite, Wood, McLoughlin
|Forwards:
|Evans, Bogle, Palmer-Houlden, Zanzala, Rai
Man Utd team news
Ten Hag will remain without the injured contingent of Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia and Mason Mount, while Andre Onana and Sofyan Amrabat are on international duty with Cameroon and Morocco respectively at the AFCON.
in Onana's absence, Altay Bayindir will look for his United debut but Tom Heaton is also a possible replacement in goal.
The likes of Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez could return to action, while Casemiro and Amad Diallo also trained this week.
Meanwhile, Hannibal Mejbri (Sevilla), Donny van de Beek (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Dan Gore (Port Vale) have left the club on loan deals.
Man Utd possible XI: Bayindir; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Wan-Bissaka; Mainoo, Casemiro; Eriksen, Amad, Garnacho; Rashford
|Goalkeepers:
|Bayindir, Heaton
|Defenders:
|Martinez, Varane, Maguire, Evans, Shaw, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka
|Midfielders:
|Casemiro, McTominay, Eriksen, Mainoo, Fernandes, Hannibal, Amad, Pellistri
|Forwards:
|Hojlund, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire
Head-to-Head Record
This will be the first time Newport County and Manchester United face each other across all competitions.