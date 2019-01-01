Newcastle vs Everton: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Toffees travel to St James' Park in a clash that could go a long way towards deciding their Europa League fate

Newcastle host as they try to move even further away from the relegation zone.

The Magpies are now six points off of the bottom three whilst are the same number of points away from seventh and will be hoping to keep their slim hopes of qualification alive.

Game Newcastle vs Everton Date Saturday, March 9 Time 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched on CNBC and streamed on NBC Sports Live

US TV channel Online stream CNBC NBC Sports Live

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be broadcast due to the 3:00pm blackout law

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team

Position Newcastle squad Goalkeepers Dubravka, Darlow, Woodman, Elliot Defenders Clark, Dummett, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Manquillo, Lejeune, Yedlin, Barreca Midfielders Ki, Diame, Ritchie, Hayden, Kenedy, Atsu, Longstaff, Almiron, Shelvey Forwards Rondon, Muto, Perez, Joselu

Newcastle will be without Scott Longstaff, who is likely to be a huge miss after his exceptional performances of late.

Potential Newcastle starting XI: Dubravka, Manquillo, Lascelles, Schar, Dummett; Ki, Diame, Ritchie, Almiron, Atsu; Rondon

Position Everton squad Goalkeepers Pickford, Stekelenburg Defenders Coleman, Keane, Digne, Mina, Baines, Kenny, Jagielka, Galloway, Zouma Midfielders Gueye, Gomes, Lookman, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Davies, McCarthy, Schneiderlin, Baningime Forwards Richarlison, Tosun, Walcott, Calvert-Lewin

Leighton Baines is Everton's only absentee for this fixture.

Potential Everton starting XI: Pickford, Coleman, Zouma, Keane, Digne, Schneiderlin, Gueye, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Walcott, Calvert-Lewin.

& Match Odds

The bookies can't call this one at all with both Everton and Newcastle priced at odds of 9/5 to win. The draw is available to back at 9/4.

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Newcastle's impressive recent home form could see them over the line in this one, as the Magpies have won their last four games at St James' Park, including an incredible 2-1 win against .

Everton have one of the worst set-piece records in history and Newcastle will be looking to exploit that, with Fabian Schar and Salomon Rondon providing huge aerial threats.

Marco Silva believes Newcastle will be a tough nut to crack as they have conceded just 36 goals in the league this season.

"They are always a solid team. They are very strong in their defensive organisation," Silva said in his press conference.

"They have always got five men in their backline and with four players in front of them who are really solid."

Newcastle will be hoping new man Miguel Almiron can open his account for the club this weekend after a string of promising performances in recent weeks, and Silva is wary of the Magpies' threat on the counter.

He added: "They do not concede many goals and they are really strong in the counter-attack, too.

"We will have to do our best and give everything to win the match."

Article continues below

Everton and Newcastle's fates are a long way from being decided this season. The Magpies look in a strong position to avoid the drop but only six points separate them from Cardiff in 18th.

The Toffees are more looking towards seventh, with six points standing between them and a potential place in the Europa League next season, and they need a win here to keep their continental dreams alive.