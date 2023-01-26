Newcastle star Joelinton fined £29,000 for drink-driving and issued 12-month driving ban

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton has been hit with a £29,000 fine and a 12-month driving ban after admitting to drink driving.

The 26-year-old was handed the punishment at Newcastle Magistrates Court on Thursday over events which took place on January 12.

The Brazilian was arrested at 01:20 GMT after police pulled over his Mercedes G Wagon on Ponteland Road, Newcastle.

Joelinton was found with 43mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, above the legal limit of 35mg.

The player has since admitted to these charges, being handed both a fine and a ban, which will be reduced to nine months if a rehabilitation course is completed.

More to follow...