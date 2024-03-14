Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Australian League match between Newcastle Jets and Adelaide United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle Jets take on Adelaide United in an A-League game this Friday at the Newcastle International Sports Center known as McDonald Jones Stadium.

The hosts have 20 points from 21 games, which puts them in 10th place in the league standings. The Newcastle Jets have had a difficult start to the season; having lost their last seven games, they'll be looking to make up for it now more than ever.

Like their opponents, Adelaide United have had a tough time, losing six of their last seven league games, with no win under their belts. One point behind the Jets on the board, this A-League fixture is all to play for on both sides.

Below, GOAL provides everything you need to know about today's Newcastle Jets vs. Adelaide United game, including kick-off time and where to watch.

Newcastle Jets vs. Adelaide United Kick-off time & Stadium

The Newcastle Jets will face Adelaide United on Friday, 15 March 2024, at 7:45 p.m. AEDT. The match will take place at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia.

Date Friday, 15 March, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:45 p.m. AEDT Venue McDonald Jones Stadium Location Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia

How to watch Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United online - TV channels and live streams

You can watch the Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United A-League action live on Paramount+. Paramount+ is the only place in Australia where you can watch every game and every round of the A-Leagues live and on-demand.

Prime Video lets you add the Paramount+ channel without any long-term commitments, making it the best choice for catching all A-League fixtures this season. Amazon Prime Video offers a 7-day free trial and a monthly subscription of only 9.99 AUD/month after the trial.

Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United Team News

Getty Images

Newcastle Jets Team News

Newcastle Jets' Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Trent Buhagiar, and Clayton Taylor have been crucial to their squad in getting goals. With 14 goals in 19 games, Stamatelopoulos has been one of the best players, showing how good he is and scoring goals. Buhagiar, with 5 goals in 21 games, and Taylor, who has also scored 5 goals in 19 games, have been very important in their places, giving the team an attacking threat and new strategic ideas. Their combined efforts show how strong Newcastle's attacking lineup is. As Newcastle Jets get ready for their next game against Adelaide United, they will be counting on Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Trent Buhagiar, and Clayton Taylor to get them across the finish line and out with a win.

Adelaide United Team News

Back after suspension, Adelaide United's Isaías will be a crucial piece in their game against the Jets. Isaías's return gives the team expertise and stability, and Kitto and Mauk's return provides the team with depth and choices. Panagiotis Kikianis will be missing from the lineup following a leg injury. Due to injuries, Jay Barnett and Josh Cavallo will also miss out on another game. Despite these absences, Adelaide United will aim to capitalize on the returning players' energy and determination in their upcoming fixture against the Newcastle Jets.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Newcastle Jets and Adelaide United across all competitions: