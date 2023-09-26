Newcastle confirm 'substantial injury' to Harvey Barnes and fear £38m summer signing could be set for long spell on the sidelines

Newcastle United confirmed that Harvey Barnes has suffered a "substantial injury" and could be set for a long spell on the sidelines.

Barnes could be out for months

Suffered a significant foot injury against Sheffield United

Could be out for months

WHAT HAPPENED? The summer signing who joined the Magpies from Leicester City in a £38m ($46.24m) deal had to be taken off after just 12 minutes into Sunday's 8-0 win at Bramall Lane over Sheffield United. And now, manager Eddie Howe revealed that Barnes has undergone scans and will further consult with a specialist to determine the extent of the injury and whether surgery is required.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It’s difficult,” Howe told reporters. “I don’t want to put a time on it until we get confirmation from the specialist, but I think it will be months rather than weeks.

“It's an injury to a part of the foot just below the toe, I think it's quite a substantial injury. We've had it scanned, we're waiting now for a specialist's opinion on what to do next, whether there's surgery involved or not.

Article continues below

“I don't think it was a tackle, it was just pushing off to run, a very unusual injury. I won't go too technical because I'm not medically qualified to do so, but yes, very unusual."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Newcastle are going through an injury crisis as both Joelinton and Joe Willock have been sidelined due to injuries. While Joelinton might recover before the international break, Willock is a long-term absentee.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Barnes had a brilliant debut as he scored and provided an assist in the 5-1 win over Aston Villa. However, the speedy player now stares at a lengthy spell on the sidelines and Newcastle will miss his services in the foreseeable future including Champions League games against PSG and Dortmund later in October.