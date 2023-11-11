'We are open' - Newcastle boss Eddie Howe seemingly admits transfer interest in Al-Hilal's Ruben Neves as Premier League loan vote looms

Eddie Howe seemingly admitted transfer interest in Al-Hilal's Ruben Neves as Newcastle United prepare to contest impending Premier League vote.

Newcastle keen to get Neves on loan

Howe all but admits interest in the midfielder

Remain open to Premier League vote that could jeopardise move

WHAT HAPPENED? It has been reported that the Newcastle are planning to get Neves on loan from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund-controlled Al-Hilal, the same entity that is in charge of the Magpies, as a potential replacement for Sandro Tonali, who is serving a 10-month ban for breaching betting rules. However, the transfer might be blocked if the proposal to ban loan moves made between associated clubs gets ratified in the Premier League's upcoming shareholder meeting on November 21.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked about the club's stance on the upcoming voting process and if they voice their concerns against the motion, Howe said: "You can make that assumption.”

When further pressed about his opinion on Neves, the Toons' manager replied: "He was a player we liked when at Wolves. We are open to signing players from anywhere if they’re good enough and make us better. We have to wait and see what the result of that vote is.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The proposal must be backed by a two-thirds majority which would require the support of 14 Premier League clubs. If it gets the required number of votes, then it could likely affect front-of-shirt sponsorship as well.

Newcastle have shortlisted Copenhagen's winger Roony Bardghji as well who rose to the spotlight after scoring the winner against Manchester United in the Champions League on Wednesday.

WHAT NEXT? Newcastle will be in action against Bournemouth on Saturday in a Premier League fixture.