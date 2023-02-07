New shirt sponsor for Chelsea! Blues not expected to renew Three deal at end of season

Chelsea are in talks with numerous companies over a new front-of-shirt sponsorship to replace telecommunications company Three.

Chelsea to end Three partnership

Started deal in 2020

Necessary to recoup funds from massive transfer window

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea penned a £120 million ($145m) deal with Three in 2020, an agreement that's due to expire at the end of the season. Although neither Chelsea or Three commented on the situation, the Daily Telegraph confirmed that the club are likely to have a new company on their kit for the 2023-24 campaign.

The two parties have endured a complicated relationship in recent years, with Three suspended their deal after former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government. The Blues will likely have an eye on a more lucrative agreement after spending unprecedented amounts of money since Todd Boehly took charge last summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea's kit deal with Three was the fourth biggest in Premier League history, according to the Telegraph. However, the £40 million ($48m) per year payout is significantly lower than the £67.5m ($81m) Man City received from Etihad Airways.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The English club will talk to numerous companies, and likely have a new sponsor on their kit next year.