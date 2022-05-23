Neuer signs contract extension to 2024 and is confident Bayern 'can play for every title' in 2022-23

Manuel Neuer has expressed his belief that Bayern Munich "can play for every title" in 2022-23 after signing a contract extension at Allianz Arena.

Neuer has spent the last 11 years of his career with Bayern, having initially been snapped up from Schalke back in 2011.

The German shot-stopper has won numerous domestic and European honours during his time at the club, including a 10th successive Bundesliga crown in 2021-22, and will be sticking around for at least another two years.

Neuer commits to fresh terms at Bayern

Neuer's previous deal was due to expire in 2023 but he has signed on for an extra year at Allianz Arena, with it his belief that Bayern can conquer the Champions League again under Julian Nagelsmann.

"I'm very pleased that my journey continues at FC Bayern. We'll have a very good team again with which we can play for every title," the 36-year-old told the club's official website.

"As a goalkeeper, captain and leader, I want to be the support and a key factor in our big goals. We want to extend our title record and compete again for the DFB Cup and Champions League."

Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn added: "Manuel Neuer is the best goalkeeper in the world and has been setting the standard around the world for years.

"It's a huge achievement to be so consistently world class for such a long time. We're very happy to have extended his contract. Manuel is a defining figure in the history of FC Bayern."

Neuer's record at Bayern

Neuer has racked up 472 appearances in all competitions for Bayern since making his debut, recording 226 clean sheets.

The keeper has only conceded 370 goals, including 37 in the Bundesliga in their latest campaign as Nagelsmann's men finished eight points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern have also won the Champions League twice and the DFB-Pokal five times with Neuer between the sticks, and will be expected to fight for silverware on multiple fronts once again next term.

