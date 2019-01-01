Ndidi stars as Leicester City demolish 10-man Southampton

The Nigeria international played a key role as the Foxes handed a heavy defeat to the Saints at St. Mary's Stadium

Wilfred Ndidi delivered an impressive defensive performance as demolished 9-0 in Friday’s Premier League game.

The Super Eagles combative midfielder was handed his ninth league start this season and made the most of the opportunity.

Ndidi made six tackles in the encounter - the most from any player in the game - as well as one interception to ensure the Foxes keep a clean sheet at St. Mary's Stadium.

The visitors started the game on the front foot after Ben Chilwell opened the scoring 10 minutes into the game.

The Saints suffered a further blow when they were reduced to 10 men after Ryan Bertrand received a straight red card.

Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy’s’ hat-tricks and strikes from Youri Tielemans and James Maddison sealed the rout.

Ndidi featured for the duration of the game while his compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho was not listed for the encounter.

The victory moved Leicester to the second spot in the Premier League table behind after gathering 20 points from 10 games.

Ndidi will hope to continue his fine defensive form when Leicester slug it out with Burton Albion in a League Cup tie on October 29.