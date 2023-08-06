NBA star Russell Westbrook attends Leeds' thrilling Championship opener against Cardiff City after investing in 49ers group taking over at Elland Road

Leeds United investor and NBA star Russell Westbrook was in attendance at Elland Road to watch the club's Championship opener against Cardiff City.

NBA star Russell Westbrook at Elland Road

Leeds held to a 2-2 draw by Cardiff

Westbrook part of 49ers Enterprises

WHAT HAPPENED? The LA Clippers point guard was present at Elland Road as the Whites came back from a two-goal deficit to hold Leeds United to a 2-2 draw in their Championship opener on Sunday. Cardiff City led by two goals at half-time courtesy of Josh Bowler and Ike Ugbo's strikes but Liam Cooper's 49th-minute and striker Crysencio Summerville's stoppage-time equaliser made sure that hosts ended the match with a point.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Westbrook, who according to Forbes list is the 14th highest-paid athlete in the world, is part of the American consortium 49ers Enterprises (the financial arm of NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers) who took over Leeds United as their new owners in this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? Daniel Farke's side will be next seen in action in their Carabao Cup first-round tie against Shrewsbury on August 9.