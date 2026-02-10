How to buy NBA All-Star Game 2026 tickets: Prices, schedule, players and more

California sports fanatics are in their element, with the NBA All-Star Game being held in Inglewood this Sunday (February 15).

We’re guaranteed some court fireworks and you could be part of the hoops frenzy. Let GOAL take you through all the vital NBA All-Star Game ticket information you need to know, including where to purchase them, how much they will cost and what players will be in action.

When is the NBA All-Star Game 2026?

The NBA All-Star Game 2026 will take place on Sunday, February 15.

It’s the climax of All-Star Weekend, which encompasses three nights of events, starting on Friday 13 with the Rising Stars tournament and the All-Star Celebrity Game.

The Intuit Dome in Inglewood may be the main focus of attention, but several events, including the Celebrity match-up, will be staged at the nearby Kia Forum too. As well as game action and entertainment, All-Star Weekend activities allow fans close access to NBA players, legends, and celebrities.

What is the NBA All-Star Game 2026 schedule?

The Intuit Dome gates open at 12:30pm PT on Sunday, February 15 in readiness for the NBA All-Star Game events, which are as follows:

Date Game (PT) Tickets Sun Feb 15 USA Stars vs Team World (2pm) Tickets USA Stripes vs Winner of USA Stars/Team World (2.55pm) Tickets USA Stripes vs Loser of USA Stars/Team World (3.25pm) Tickets All-Star Championship Game (4.10pm) Tickets



Other All-Star Weekend events include the following:

Fri Feb 13: Celebrity Game (4pm)

Fri Feb 13: Rising Stars Challenge (6pm)

Sat Feb 14: 3-Point Contest (2pm)

Sat Feb 14: Shooting Stars (2pm)

Sat Feb 14: Slam Dunk Contest (2pm)

How to buy NBA All-Star Game 2026 tickets

Official tickets for the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend (February 13-15) were first released to the public in mid-November. While many tickets were made available through NBA Events and Ticketmaster, seats for some of the marquee events, such as Sunday's NBA All-Star Game were primarily distributed to NBA partners, sponsors, host team (LA Clippers) season ticket holders, or made available through Official NBA Experiences packages.

As well as buying NBA All-Star Game tickets via official routes, fans do have the option to obtain them on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

How much are NBA All-Star Game 2026 tickets?

While prices are expensive for some of the marquee events during the NBA All-Star Weekend, such as Sunday's All-Star Game (starting from $980-$1,000), some were more affordable. Tickets for All-Star Saturday started from around $290, while Celebrity Game passes could be picked up from $65. Comprehensive packages covering multiple events and perks started from $599, with options rising up to $15,000.

Remember to keep tabs on the NBA site for additional information about ticket availability. On secondary resale sites such as StubHub, NBA All-Star Game prices are available from £726 upwards.

What to expect from the NBA All-Star Game 2026?

The likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry, Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama, amongst many others, are set to enthral those lucky enough to be crammed into the Intuit Dome, the regular home of the Los Angeles Clippers.

The NBA All-Star Game was first held in 1951 at the Boston Garden and it’s been an annual showcase of the league’s top talent ever since. This will be the 75th edition in total and the event returns to Inglewood for the first time since 1983.

Those booking NBA All-Star Game tickets will of course be treated to multiple games taking place over 3+ hours. The All-Star Game-day schedule/format has changed and it’s now a three-team round-robin tournament, with the top two teams advancing to the Championship game. The first match is due to start at 2pm PT, with the grand finale due to tip-off at 4.10pm PT.

The three teams, two composed of American players and one of international stars, were drafted by the NBA from a pool of 24, which were selected through a voting process, that involved the general public.

What is the NBA All-Star Game 2026 format?

While a mini-tournament format was used during last year’s NBA All-Star Game, the format has been further revamped for this year’s edition. Two teams of U.S. players and one team of international players (known as the World team) will compete in a round-robin tournament featuring four 12-minute games. The three teams will each have a minimum of eight players.

In the round-robin tournament, Team A will play Team B in Game 1. The winning team from Game 1 will take on Team C in Game 2, followed by the losing team of Game 1 meeting Team C in Game 3. After Game 3, the top two teams by record will advance to face each other in the championship game (Game 4).

How are the NBA All-Stars selected?

As has been the case in previous years, the rosters for the NBA All-Star Game 2026 were selected through a voting process. The fans could vote through the NBA website. The 24 players (12 from each conference) were selected, regardless of playing position. The five players honoured as starters from each conference were selected by fans (50% of the vote), current NBA players (25%) and a media panel (25%).

Who’s playing in the NBA All-Star Game 2026?

The team line-ups were announced on February 3. The players were assigned to the three teams regardless of their positions.

USA Stars

Scottie Barnes

Devin Booker

Cade Cunningham

Jalen Duren

Anthony Edwards

Chet Holmgren

Jalen Johnson

Tyrese Maxey

USA Stripes

Jaylen Brown

Jalen Brunson

Steph Curry

Kevin Durant

LeBron James

Kawhi Leonard

Donovan Mitchell

Norman Powell

World