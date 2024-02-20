How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Napoli and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news

Napoli and Barcelona are set to lock horns in a Champions League Round of 16 first leg fixture at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Thursday (AEDT).

Napoli and Barcelona, last year's Serie A and La Liga champions respectively, are trailing in their respective domestic campaigns. While Napoli advanced to the Round of 16 in Champions League as runners-up in Group C, Barcelona were the Group H winners.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Napoli vs Barcelona kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 am AEDT Venue: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

The UEFA Champions League match between Napoli and Barcelona will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy.

It will kick off at 7 am AEDT on Thursday, February 22, in Australia.

How to watch Napoli vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

In Australia, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Napoli team news

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen would have recovered from his exploits at the Africa Cup of Nations to reclaim his spot from Giovanni Simeone, with Juan Jesus returning from a Serie A ban.

Francesco Calzona has also recovered from his knock to be rendered available for selection.

Meanwhile, the outbound Piotr Zielinski has been left out of the squad, while all of Pasquale Mazzocchi, Cyril Ngonge and Hamed Traore are included.

Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Rui; Anguissa, Lobotka, Cajuste; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meret, Gollini, Contini, Idasiak Defenders: Rrahmani, Natan, Ostigard, Jesus, Olivera, Rui, Di Lorenzo, Mazzocchi Midfielders: Lobotka, Dendocker, Demme, Anguissa, Cajuste, Lindstrom, Traore Forwards: Raspadori, Osimhen, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia, Politano, Russo, Ngonge

Barcelona team news

Barca boss Xavi will be void of the services of Alejandro Balde, Gavi, Marcos Alonso, Sergi Roberto and Ferran Torres due to injuries, while Joao Felix is a doubt with an ankle problem.

January signing Vitor Roque can make his Champions League bow with the Spanish side alongside Robert Lewandowski and 16-year-old Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Martinez, Cancelo; De Jong, Gundogan, Pedri; Yamal, Lewandowski, Roque

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Martinez, Cubarsi, Cancelo, Fort Midfielders: Romeu, Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan, Fermin Lopez Forwards: Lewandowski, Raphinha, Felix, Yamal, Roque, Guiu

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Napoli and Barcelona across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 24, 2022 Napoli 2-4 Barcelona UEFA Europa League February 17, 2022 Barcelona 1-1 Napoli UEFA Europa League August 8, 2020 Barcelona 3-1 Napoli UEFA Champions League February 25, 2020 Napoli 1-1 Barcelona UEFA Champions League August 10, 2019 Napoli 0-4 Barcelona Club Friendly

