'Napoli's Osimhen not the player that drives me crazy' - Maradona Jnr on Super Eagles striker

Diego Maradona Jr. has conceded Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen is not the sort of player he is crazy about, but still likes his technical ability.

The 22-year-old joined Napoli from Ligue 1 side Lille and in his debut season in Serie A, he went on to score 10 goals in 24 league matches, with three assists as well.

The son of the late Argentina legend Diego Maradona is, however, optimistic the attacker will have a better 2021/22 season after settling in at the club.

"[Osimhen] is not the kind of player that drives me crazy," Maradona told Areanapoli.

"But he is a good fleet-footed player who is technically gifted. The Nigerian is strong as well.

"Having come from a mediocre league like Ligue 1, he needed a year for transition, it was necessary.

"We expect a better performance next season in Serie A"

The 34-year-old has further explained why he is expecting the Super Eagle to thrive in the forthcoming campaign.

"The former Lille player has a lot of qualities to do better [in Serie A]," Maradona continued.

"The transition period is over and he is more mature which will help him overcome challenges faced in Italy. Under Gennaro Gattuso, Osimhen struggled because of the style of play.

"But under Luciano Spalletti, in my opinion, [Osimhen] will improve but if he involves himself much during the build-up. He has to help his teammates and finish the chances which will make him better."

In his only season in Ligue 1, the Nigeria international played 27 league matches for Lille, where he went on to score 13 goals in the 27 matches played. Prior to that, he also played for Sporting Charleroi in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

The West African played 25 matches for them and managed to score 12 goals.

The Nigerian also played for German side Wolfsburg where he made 14 appearances but did not manage to score.

He has played for Nigeria U17 where he scored 10 goals in seven matches and managed to play four times for the U20 side. In the senior category, he has played 12 games and scored six goals.