Napoli secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Milan on Monday in their Serie A matchday 31 fixture.

The only goal of the match was scored by Italian winger Matteo Politano in the 79th minute, capitalising on a mistake by Milan full-back Davide Bertolacci in his defensive cover.



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With this defeat, Milan have fallen out of the race for the Serie A title, dropping to third place with 63 points, nine points behind leaders Inter with seven matches remaining.

Meanwhile, Napoli climbed to second place with 65 points, though their chances of catching Inter Milan remain slim.

Getty Images Napoli’s



victory came despite the team suffering from significant absences, most notably Rasmus Hoiland, Romelu Lukaku, David Neres, Antonio Vergara, Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Amir Rahmani.

Elsewhere, Juventus secured a 2-0 victory over Genoa in the same round of fixtures, leaving the Bianconeri in fifth place with 57 points, just one point behind fourth-placed Como, who have secured a place in next season’s Champions League.



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