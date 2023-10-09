Napoli hold crisis meeting with boss Rudi Garcia, as owner Aurelio De Laurentiis toys with potential replacement in Ex-Chelsea and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte Napoli hold crisis meeting with boss Rudi Garcia, as owner Aurelio De Laurentiis toys with potential replacement in ex-Chelsea and Tottenham coach Antonio Conte

Napoli boss Rudi Garcia is under increasing pressure after a poor start to the season, with Antonio Conte among rumoured potential replacements.

WHAT HAPPENED? A meeting at Napoli on Monday between president Aurelio De Laurentiis, Garcia and other club officials resulted in a decision to openly consider whether the French coach is the right man for the job, Sky Sport Italia has reported. If he is replaced is set to depend on who could be brought in, with Conte described as an 'old obsession' for De Laurentiis and former Juventus defender Igor Tudor, whose most recent job was in charge of Marseille last season, another potential option.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Napoli's home defeat to Fiorentina at the weekend left the reigning champions in fifth place and seven points adrift of early pace-setters AC Milan. Garcia was only appointed in June when Luciano Spalletti stepped down for what was initially supposed to be a sabbatical before he subsequently took the Italy job. Conte, meanwhile, hasn't been back into management since he left Tottenham by mutual consent in March but has won both Serie A (four times) and the Premier League in his career to date.

WHAT NEXT FOR NAPOLI? Whether Garcia remains in charge or not, Napoli return to action on October 21 after the international break for a Serie A trip to Hellas Verona. They then head to Germany to face Union Berlin in the Champions League, before a huge clash with AC Milan at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona at the end of the month.