Napoli launch official appeal against Massimiliano Allegri's two-match ban following explosive touchline outburst vs Roma

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Napoli have officially confirmed their intention to challenge the two-match suspension handed to head coach Massimiliano Allegri. The veteran tactician was sanctioned following a series of heated confrontations during a dramatic Serie A encounter over the weekend.

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Napoli contest Allegri suspension

Allegri's fiery temperament has landed him in hot water once again, but his new club is not letting the disciplinary action stand without a fight. Napoli have formally announced that they will appeal the two-match ban recently imposed on their head coach following the chaotic scenes during Saturday's thrilling 3-3 draw against Roma at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The club confirmed their legal stance in a brief public statement: 'SSC Napoli that, following a request for access to the documents, we will appeal the two-match ban imposed on coach Massimiliano Allegri.'

Touchline tantrum leads to red card

The drama began when Allegri directed his fury toward the officiating crew following Leonardo Balerdi's late equaliser in the 3-3 draw against Roma - a goal allowed to stand without the referee reviewing the pitchside monitor. Specifically targeting fourth official Juan Luca Sacchi, the Napoli boss reportedly shouted 'if you don't disallow this goal...' before he was brandished with a red card.

As reported by Football Italia, a furious Allegri shouted 'what did I say? Tell me what I said?' as he was being escorted from the technical area. In a scene that has become a trademark of his most passionate moments, he angrily ripped off his jacket before storming off, only to walk back moments later while members of the Napoli staff attempted to pull him away.

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Allegri set to miss Juventus reunion

The timing of the ban is particularly sensitive for the Italian coach. Lega Serie A confirmed on Monday afternoon that Allegri has been handed a two-match suspension, ruling him out of Wednesday's clash against Monza as well as his highly anticipated return to former club Juventus on Sunday.

The recent setback against Roma, coupled with the previous defeat to Venezia, has seen Napoli slip down the Serie A table. The club currently sit 10th with 11 points, trailing leaders Inter by a massive 11 points after eight matches.

From Milan exit to Napoli rebuild

Allegri took charge of Napoli in the summer on a three-year contract, replacing Antonio Conte. The appointment came shortly after his dismissal from Milan at the end of last season, following his failure to secure Champions League qualification for the Rossoneri.