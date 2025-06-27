Myles Lewis-Skelly cited Kobe Bryant's 'mamba mentality' during Arsenal contract talks as 18-year-old becomes one of world football's best-paid youngsters

Myles Lewis-Skelly cited Kobe Bryant's "mamba mentality" during contract talks at Arsenal, leading to him landing a lucrative new deal.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Another product of the Gunners’ fabled academy system has committed to fresh terms at Emirates Stadium that are due to keep a home-grown star in north London until at least the summer of 2030.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Lewis-Skelly, who enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2024-25 as he made 39 appearances in all competitions and earned his first senior England caps - making history when scoring on debut for the Three Lions - is still only 18.

DID YOU KNOW?

He has, however, been displaying maturity beyond his years. According to The Athletic, Lewis-Skelly opened contract discussions with Arsenal by delivering his own presentation to head coach Mikel Arteta, academy manager Per Mertesacker, then-interim sporting director Jason Ayto and director of football operations James King.

WHAT LEWIS-SKELLY SAID

He spoke of his experiences at Hale End, his values and outlook and "gave examples of other athletes and the processes that have inspired him, such as Kobe Bryant’s ‘mamba mentality’ for having a killer instinct on the court". He aired his desire to keep the No.49 shirt and discussed the "wider team he envisions supporting him through his career, and spoke of looking forward to their long-term collaboration with Arsenal".

WHAT NEXT?

Those in attendance were suitably impressed by what was a "unique experience", with Lewis-Skelly’s actions generating "enormous pride" within the corridors of power at Emirates Stadium. He has been rewarded with terms that reportedly make him "one of the highest-paid teenagers in world football".