MUNDIAL Magazine is back! How to buy Issue 022 ahead of June re-launch

MUNDIAL Magazine is back, with everyone's favourite football mag returning to print this summer, picking up right where it left off and reminding fans why they love football.

Exploring the intersection of sport and culture, MUNDIAL's trademark sharp, funny, stylish, and nostalgic view of the game from a fan-centric perspective is returning to print from June 2022.

Who is the MUNDIAL Magazine Issue 022 cover star?

Issue 022's cover will feature a MUNDIAL icon, 'll Capitano,' 'I'immortale' - AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini.

The five-time Champions League winner wore the Rossoneri kit for 25 years, and became iconic for his performances in pivotal games.

MUNDIAL’s inimitable longform style will guide readers through Maldini's greatest stories, reminding readers just how important one of Milan and Italy's greatest ever players was.

Mundial

What stories are in MUNDIAL Magazine Issue 022?

Other fascinating tales within the new MUNDIAL Magazine include Dan Sandison's journey through Glasgow to see how moneyball, total football, and a local millionaire are working together to propel Queens Park FC through the ranks of Scottish football.

Article continues below

There will also be an in-depth look at this summer's Women's European Championship, featuring an exclusive interview with Barcelona and Sweden star Fridolina Rolfö.

Also returning are a host of reader favourites - Mascots, Volleywood, Stickers, Hidetoshi Nakata - back bigger and better than ever before.

How to buy MUNDIAL Magazine Issue 022 and how much does it cost?

MUNDIAL Issue 022 costs £7 and can be purchased directly from the official MUNDIAL website. Pre-order now for shipping on June 23.

Further reading