How to watch today’s Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL match between the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, as well as play start time and team news.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings lock horns in a scintillating clash as the two sides play the first 'El Classico' of this IPL season.

Mumbai Indian shambolic start of three defeats was turned around with back-to-back victories against Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Hardik Pandya-led outfit would be aiming to continue this winning momentum and grab two points to garner massive confidence in their own backyard.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, got back to winning ways dismantling KKR in their previous outing at Chepauk. CSK have defeated MI four times in their previous five meetings as the experienced campaigners continue their quest for their fourth win this season.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know ahead of today's Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL game.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Date & Play Start Time

Mumbai Indian welcome Chennai Super Kings to the illustrious Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 14, 2024.

The first ball of the match is scheduled to be bowled at 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT in the US.

Date April 14, 2024 Play Start Time 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT Venue Wankhede Stadium Location Mumbai, Maharashtra

How to watch MI vs CSK online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in Australia can watch the IPL match between the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings online through Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports is the perfect platform for viewers to watch on-demand matches from FOX Sports, ESPN, Racing.com, and multiple other broadcasters. The Australian OTT service is owned by Hubbl with monthly plans ranging from $25-$35.

MI vs CSK Team News

Mumbai Indian Team News

Jasprit Bumrah was the star of the show against RCB last time out picking up a thundering fifer grabbing the purple cap. The Indian veteran is in lethal form with the ball in hand and could create havoc against CSK's opening order once again.

Surya Kumar Yadav struck a swashbuckling fifty in just 17 balls in his second-game after his injury return. Nicknamed the 'SKY', the former KKR batsman has the capability of playing shots all around the park which was on display at the Wankhede.

Chennai Super Kings Team News

Chennai Super Kings will bank on Ravindra Jadeja once again with the spinner picking up the Player of the Match award against KKR on the back of an astounding bowling display of 3/18 in his four overs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad grabbed some runs with the bat at Chepauk last time out while the left-handed duo of Rachin Ravindra and Shivam Dube will be vying to continue their prolific touch with the bat with the Kiwi opener giving crucial starts and the latter thundering some late strikes.

Fans at Wankhede would be hoping to see some MS Dhoni fireworks in the closing stages of CSK's batting with the Indian veteran touted to hang his boots after this campaign which could mean the fans in Mumbai could get a last glimpse of the man who smacked a six to hand his country a World Cup at the same venue back in 2011.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings in IPL matches: