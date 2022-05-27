Mull of Kintyre: Lyrics, video, when & why Nottingham Forest fans sing Wings song

The City Ground has witnessed many memorable successes down the years, and a loyal fan base has plenty to get excited about again in the present

Nottingham Forest supporters may not have had too much to sing about of late, with over 20 years spent outside of the Premier League, but the passionate City Ground fan base has rediscovered its voice and is looking to inspire a charge back towards the big time.

Two-time European Cup winners boast the most distinguished of histories, but it has been down to Steve Cooper to do his best Brian Clough impression as the Reds attempt to recapture a sliver of former glories.

He has restored hope to the banks of the Trent, with those in the stands doing their bit to rally the troops and make the City Ground as imposing for visiting rivals as possible. One particular song helps to get those juices flowing, but what is it and when is it belted out? GOAL has everything you need to know right here…

Article continues below

What are the lyrics to the Nottingham Forest ‘Mull of Kintyre’ chant?

The song, which is sung to the tune of ‘Mull of Kintyre’ by Paul McCartney and Wings, goes:

City Ground

Oh mist rolling in from the Trent

My desire is always to be here

Oh City Ground

Far have I travelled and much have I seen

Goodison, Anfield are places I've been

Maine Road, Old Trafford still echo to the sound

Of the boys in the red from the City Ground

City Ground

Oh mist rolling in from the Trent

My desire is always to be here

Oh City Ground

Passing the leather like Clougie's great men

Please take us back to the days I knew then

Games when we sang in the Nottingham choir

When we thrashed the sheep from Derbyshire

City Ground

Oh mist rolling in from the Trent

My desire is always to be here

Oh City Ground

Smiles in the sunshine, Football like champagne

Still take me back to where my memories remain

Flickering embers growing higher and higher

And a new squad of players for us to inspire

City Ground

Oh mist rolling in from the Trent

My desire is always to be here

Oh City Ground

City Ground

Oh mist rolling in from the Trent

My desire is always to be here

Oh City Ground

Check out a video of Nottingham Forest fans singing the condensed pre-match version of the song below

When & why do Nottingham Forest fans sing the ‘Mull of Kintyre’ chant?

Nottingham Forest supporters have taken to using the song as a rallying cry immediately before a ball is kicked in anger during any given fixture.

Music is pumped around the City Ground prior to kick-off at the City Ground, before being faded out as those in the stands are left to deliver a passionate rendition of the chorus which gets the hairs standing up on necks.

It has been well over a decade now that the Reds have been using Mull of Kintyre in their pre-game rituals, with the song first played during a League One promotion-winning party in 2008.

The response to it, and the atmosphere it helps to generate, has ensured that it remains a staple part of the matchday experience ever since.

It fits perfectly with Forest’s setting by the river in the East Midlands and, while it is also sung loud and proud at away games, has caught the attention of McCartney.

The former Beatles star has said when asked if he would like to perform the song live once Forest are back in the Premier League: “Yeah, when's that going to happen? Imminent? Good luck Nottingham.”