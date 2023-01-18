Mudryk trains with Chelsea for first time as Reece James and Chilwell gives Blues fitness boost ahead of Liverpool clash

Mykailo Mudryk featured in his first training session as a Chelsea player, and was joined by long-term absentees Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

Mudryk joined first training session

James and Chilwell also featured

Preparing for Liverpool clash on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? Preparations for Saturday's blockbuster clash against Liverpool are underway, with Mudryk joining his first session since he was announced as anew Chelsea player at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Graham Potter will be boosted by the inclusions of James and Chilwell, who joined the group after long-term injuries to their knee and hamstring, respectively.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Potter will welcome some positive injury news having had a torrid time of late, with ten first-team players unavailable for selection for Sunday's narrow victory over Crystal Palace. Despite the potential return of two defenders, Chelsea's threadbare frontline could lead to the immediate introduction of Mudryk against Liverpool, who themselves are hoping to have Darwin Nunez fit for the clash.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? While there are no guarantees just yet on who will be fit enough to face Jurgen Klopp's side, Potter will know that a win at Anfield will take them above their Merseyside rivals, who currently sit a place above them in ninth.