Mourinho sparks controversy with new comments

The tone of ‘The Special One’, José Mourinho, following Benfica’s disappointing draw against Casa Pia (1-1) was merely an expression of fleeting frustration; rather, it came across as a blunt declaration of the end of the “Eagles’” ambitions in the race for the Portuguese league title, laying bare the wound to “identity and character” within the dressing room.

Loss of identity

Despite Benfica’s overwhelming 78% possession, the Lisbon side fell into the trap of a draw for the ninth time this season.

Facing an opponent fighting to avoid relegation (currently 16th), Benfica appeared unable to convert their dominance into a clear victory, managing just three shots on target from 18 attempts.

In comments made to Sport TV and reported by the Portuguese newspaper A Bola, Mourinho said in a sharp tone: “We didn’t just lose two points; we squandered our last chances in the title race. Worse still, we no longer hold the initiative even in the battle for second place; our fate is no longer in our own hands.”

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The stars’ “coldness”

Mourinho did not hesitate to direct scathing and direct criticism at his players, pointing to a lack of mental commitment among some.

The Portuguese manager described some of his players as “out of touch with reality”, as if football were not the essence of their lives.

Mourinho confirmed that he tried at half-time to remind the team that a slip-up in this match would mean “the logical end of the campaign”, but the reaction on the pitch revealed a “drop in energy and hunger for victory”.

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In his strongest remarks, Mourinho distinguished between two types of players: “There are those who live to win, no matter how wealthy they are, and there are those who take things lightly. They are not bad people, but they sorely lack the strong character required for the podium.”

Deceptive statistics

Although Benfica remain unbeaten with 19 wins and 9 draws with six games to go, the reality of the points situation sees them in third place, two points behind Sporting (who have a game in hand) and seven points behind leaders Porto.

This domestic setback is the latest in a string of disappointments this season, which began with elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid, followed by exits from the Portuguese Cup against Porto and the League Cup against Braga. With their league hopes fading, the “Eagles”, under Mourinho’s leadership, face the risk of ending the season with a bitterly disappointing zero-point haul, one that does not reflect the scale of their spending or the names on the squad list.

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