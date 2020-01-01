'Mourinho really insists on winning' - Spurs boss' methods will take club to next level, says impressed Vorm

Tottenham have shown early signs that they could be Premier League contenders this season, and the manager is being praised

Jose Mourinho has demonstrated he is the manager to take to a trophy-winning level, with his "very direct" method of dealing with players earning praise from Michel Vorm.

Former Spurs goalkeeper Vorm, who has retired since leaving the club at the end of last season, believes Mourinho's blunt approach can be a positive, alongside his hunger for silverware.

The Dutchman indicated Mourinho's team may not have the verve of the sides previously managed by Mauricio Pochettino, but they may be better set up for success.

Vorm told Voetbal International: "Five or six years ago you couldn't have imagined that he would become a Tottenham coach.

"He has a certain way of working and playing and that takes time. Now you can see his style more clearly at Tottenham. Now you can start judging him a bit more. Mourinho really insists on winning a prize.

"I get along very well with him. Look, people also have a certain image of Louis van Gaal. I also worked very well with him at Oranje [the Dutch national team].

"I also think Van Gaal is a nice man and I see similarities with Mourinho. Of course I had a certain image of him. But when you work with him, it is different. I like a clear way of communicating and Mourinho is very direct. Take it or leave it."

There may be casualties along the way as Mourinho decides which players he can trust, with Dele Alli having notably struggled to win over the Portuguese of late.

Vorm said Tottenham took "real strides" over the past five years and admitted it was "a pity that wasn't rewarded with a prize".

The north London side sat fifth in the Premier League heading into Sunday's match at West Bromwich Albion, having only lost once in seven top-flight games this season and boasting the opportunity to go top with a win.

"That is one of the reasons that Mourinho is now there," Vorm added. "In terms of football it may not be as spectacular as under Pochettino, but with him they hope to take the next step."