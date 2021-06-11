Mount: Legend Fabregas remembered me at the World Cup!

The Spain midfielder has won the Euros twice and Mount is out to emulate the player that he grew up watching and then trained with

Mason Mount admits to being starstruck after meeting Cesc Fabregas in Russia on a trip to the World Cup in 2018.

Chelsea's young midfielder travelled to the tournament, along with Manchester City's Phil Foden and Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon, with the trio combining their trip with media and commercial activity.

Ahead of his first tournament with England, Mount spoke about meeting the former Blues midfielder ahead of a clash with Croatia on Sunday at Wembley Stadium and the impact that moment had on him at the time.

What he said?

"With that Russia trip, I look back at the pictures now and we all look so young," Mount told reporters. "I remember we were walking around the [BBC] set and we did a little interview with Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker, and we actually stumbled across Cesc Fabregas and we had a little chat.

"He actually remembered me from training at Chelsea and, yeah, we know he's an absolute legend with what he's done in the sport.

"For us to have a little chat with him and Lineker and Shearer as well, it was special to be around those people and learn little bits from them. It was a special trip and we all enjoyed it."

How will England use Mount?

Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate has used Mount in almost every match in the last 12 months and that trend is expected to continue at the Euro 2020 tournament.

Having grown up in the Blues academy at Cobham Training Centre, Mount learned how to play in a host of positions and he is ready to do so for his country over the next few weeks.

“The focus wasn’t always too much on winning [as a youngster], it was a lot about learning, learning how to play in tough games, or in different circumstances how to swap formations or play in different positions," he added.

"That was always something I remember, playing in loads of different positions when I was younger, and learning about what it takes to play a right-wing role, or holding midfield, or as a striker. I had a lot of experiences in those different formations and positions. So it really helps.

"And now I can feel like I can play in different positions. I know how to adapt, and that helps when you’re playing now.”

