Motherwell vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Motherwell against Rangers on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Motherwell take on Rangers at Fir Park Stadium in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday. The hosts have been in a rough patch of form as they have won just once in their last five league appearances and sit seventh on the table with 13 points from 10 matches.

Their opponents Rangers have the opportunity to grab pole position if they bag the three points and Celtic lose to Hibernian on Saturday. They have won their last three domestic fixtures quite convincingly and would like to believe that their 7-1 humiliation to Liverpool in the Champions League was just a bad day at the office.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Motherwell vs Rangers date & kick-off time

Game: Motherwell vs Rangers Date: October 16, 2022 Kick-off: 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET / 4:30pm IST Venue: Fir Park, North Lanakshire

How to watch Hearts vs Rangers on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, are showing the game between Motherwell and Rangers in the UK, with a live stream option available on Sky GO Extra.

In India, the match can be live streamed on Voot Select.