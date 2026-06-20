Morocco vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

Morocco vs Haiti will kick off on 24 Jun 2026 at 18:00 EST and 22:00 GMT.

Match preview

Morocco can seal qualification even with a defeat here, provided Brazil beats Scotland in the other matchday 3 clash. The North Africans have looked solid yet unspectacular, holding the Brazilians to a 1-1 draw and then narrowly beating Scotland 1-0 thanks to an early goal from PSV striker Ismael Saibari, who was also on the score sheet against Brazil. Haiti's adventure will end after this match, but what a historic one it's been, their first appearance at the showpiece since 1974. Only New Zealand have a lower FIFA ranking than Haiti's 83. They've acquitted themselves superbly on the big stage, a much-needed tonic for a troubled nation.

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Morocco's key players and coach

Morocco enters the tournament under the fresh tactical stewardship of Mohamed Ouahbi, who was fast-tracked into the senior hot seat following his spectacular success guiding the U-20 squad to a global title in 2025. Ouahbi has zero major injury concerns following a successful 2-1 warm-up win over Kosovo, allowing him to field an experienced, highly synchronised starting eleven built on familiar foundations.

The big squad selection story is the inclusion of Ouahbi's teenage U-20 proteges, Othmane Maamma and Yassir Zabiri, though both are expected to provide dynamic energy off the bench. Paris Saint-Germain's world-class right-back Achraf Hakimi remains the undisputed structural pillar of the team, heavily relied upon to anchor the defensive block while driving Morocco's wide attacking sequences.

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Haiti's key players and coach

Haiti's key players are Johny Placide, their veteran defensive stalwart; midfield dynamo Jean-Ricner Bellegarde was one of the rare standouts for relegated Premier League side Wolves last season, and Sunderland star Wilson Isidor, who is their main attacking threat with his pace, movement and technical quality. Also look out for French-born 24-year-old winger Ruben Providence, a player with flair and ability in one-on-ones, who came through at PSG and Roma before settling in the Netherlands. Since taking the job in June 2024, Haiti coach Sébastien Migné has overseen a remarkable footballing revival. Migné has never set foot in the country because of deep political unrest, but he's been able to instil feelings of unity, belief and discipline into his squad.

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Likely Morocco XI

Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; Bouaddi, El Aynaoui; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari.

Likely Haiti XI

Placide; Arcus, Duverne, Ade, Delcroix, Experience; Casimir, Jacques, Bellegarde, Providence; Pierrot.

Morocco's 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Al Hilal), Munir Mohamedi (RS Berkane), Ahmed Tagnaouti (Royal Armed Forces)

Defenders: Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United), Anass Salah-Eddine (PSV Eindhoven), Youssef Belammari (Al Ahly), Chadi Riad (Crystal Palace), Issa Diop (West Ham United), Redouane Halhal (KV Mechelen), Achraf Hakimi (Paris St-Germain), Zakaria El Ouahdi (Genk), Marwane Saadane (Al-Fateh)

Midfielders: Samir El Mourabet (Strasbourg), Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille), Neil El Aynaoui (Roma), Sofyan Amrabat (Real Betis), Azzedine Ounahi (Girona), Bilal El Khannouss (Stuttgart), Ismael Saibari (PSV Eindhoven)

Forwards: Chemsdine Talbi (Sunderland), Soufiane Rahimi (Al Ain), Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos), Brahim Diaz (Real Madrid), Yassine Gessime (Strasbourg), Ayoub Amaimouni-Echghouyabe (Eintracht Frankfurt), Amine Sbai (Angers)

Withdrawals: Nayef Aguerd (Marseille), Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Real Betis).

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Haiti's 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Johnny Placide (Bastia), Alexandre Pierre (Sochaux), Josue Duverger (FC Cosmos Koblenz).

Defenders: Carlens Arcus (Angers), Wilguens Pauguain (Zulte Waregem), Duke Lacroix (Colorado Springs), Martin Expérience (Nancy), Jean-Kevin Duverne (KAA Gent), Ricardo Ade (LDU Quito), Hannes Delcroix (Lugano), Keeto Thermoncy (Young Boys Berne).

Midfielders: Leverton Pierre (Vizela), Carl-Fred Sainthe (El Paso Locomotive), Jean-Jacques Danley (Philadelphia Union), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Wolves), Pierre Woodenski (Violette), Dominique Simon (Tatran Presov).

Attackers: Louicius Deedson (Dallas), Ruben Providence (Almere City), Josue Casimir (Auxerre), Derrick Etienne (Toronto), Wilson Isidor (Sunderland), Duckens Nazon (Esteghlal), Frantzdy Pierrot (Caykur Rizespor), Yassin Fortune (Vizela), Lenny Joseph (Ferencvaros).

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Team news & squads

Morocco are managed by Mohamed Ouahbi. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently available for this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

Haiti are led by coach Sebastien Migne. As with Morocco, no injury or suspension details have been confirmed and no projected XI has been published yet. Updates will follow as they become available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Morocco arrive in Atlanta with a strong recent record: three wins and two draws from their last five matches, with no defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Brazil in their World Cup opener on June 13, a hard-earned point secured through defensive resilience. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Norway in a friendly, then posted wins of 4-0 over Madagascar, 5-0 over Burundi, and 2-1 over Paraguay. Across those five matches, Morocco scored 14 goals and conceded just two.

Haiti's last five results tell a more mixed story. Their most recent match was a 1-0 defeat to Scotland in their World Cup opener on June 14. Prior to that, they lost 2-1 to Peru in a friendly before beating New Zealand 4-0 — their standout result across the five games. A 1-1 draw with Iceland and a 0-1 defeat to Tunisia round out the sequence, giving Migne's side one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Morocco and Haiti is available in the current dataset. Official historical records for this fixture have not been provided, and no previous meetings between the two sides are recorded here.

Standings

In Group C, Morocco currently sit second and Haiti third following the opening round of fixtures.