Morocco dashes Senegal's hopes in a new tournament

Morocco dashed Senegal’s hopes of reaching the final of the African Wheelchair Basketball Championship.

Morocco’s players defeated Senegal 55–47 to secure their place in the tournament final.

The Senegalese website Seneweb provided a detailed account of the match, noting that the Moroccan team dominated proceedings.

From the first quarter onwards, the Moroccan players managed the match well and took a 29-25 lead.

Despite Senegal’s attempt to stage a comeback in the second half, Morocco maintained their lead thanks to good team organisation, thereby securing their place in the final.

Morocco had recently been crowned African champions following a historic decision by CAF to declare Senegal defeated 0-3 in the final.

Although Senegal had won the final 1-0 against Morocco, the chaos surrounding their withdrawal and the dramatic events during the match led CAF to strip the Lions of Teranga of the title.

Read also

Rashford holds the key to the Moroccan star’s return to Barcelona